Paisabazaar.com and Axis Bank launch pre-qualified personal loans

Mumbai: Digital marketplace for consumer credit Paisabazaar.com on Thursday said it has strengthened its partnership with Axis Bank by launching a pre-qualified program for unsecured loans on its platform.

The pre-qualified program on Paisabazaar.com entails deep technology and analytics collaboration with banks and non-bank financiers, which enables select customers to view customized and pre-qualified lending offers on the fintech's platform.

Axis Bank customers, both salaried and self-employed, who are eligible for pre-qualified personal loans from the bank, will now be able to view and apply for the same offers through the Paisabazaar platform as well, the statement said. This integration would lead to instant access to credit for these select customers through an end-to-end digital process, which can be completed through the click of a few buttons on Paisabazaar, it added.

Sumit Bali, group executive and head of retail lending at Axis Bank, said that the partnership with Paisabazaar.com is one more step towards offering enhanced customer experience through an innovative financial solution that is both convenient and easy.

“Our pre-qualified credit products involve paperless processes and quick disbursals. The same delightful consumer experience on our pre-qualified products will now be available on Paisabazaar.com as well," said Bali.

Naveen Kukreja, chief executive and co-founder of Paisabazaar.com, said, “By deepening our partnership with Axis Bank, we are not only helping a section of the bank’s huge customer base access credit with ease but are also making the entire process simple, convenient and frictionless."

