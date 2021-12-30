Paisabazaar.com and Axis Bank launch pre-qualified personal loans

Axis Bank customers, both salaried and self-employed, who are eligible for pre-qualified personal loans from the bank, will now be able to view and apply for the same offers through the Paisabazaar platform as well, the statement said. This integration would lead to instant access to credit for these select customers through an end-to-end digital process, which can be completed through the click of a few buttons on Paisabazaar, it added.

