Paisabazaar, a digital marketplace for consumer credit, has said 52.7 lakh people, who checked their free credit score from its platform, have improved their score by 20 points or more over a period of 18 months.

This includes 23.6 lakh customers whose score increased by 50+ points and 18.2 lakh customers who saw their scores rise by 75 and above points. Around 1.25 lakh Paisabazaar customers increased their credit score by a massive 100+ points over an 18-month period.

For the last five years, the company has enabled seamless access to credit score on its platform, with lifetime free tracking, which encourages customers to actively monitor their credit score and display responsible behaviour to build it further, according to Paisabazaar press release. Till date, around 2.6 crore customers have taken their free credit score and report from the Paisabazaar platform.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar, said, “Early in our journey, we realized that the lack of consumer awareness around credit score adversely impacts access to credit for multiple segments. We are delighted to have helped over 52 lakh customers significantly improve their score. Our innovations like credit advisory services and an exclusive credit builder product continue to add value to consumers and the overall ecosystem."

Paisabazaar has been working with all four credit information companies (credit bureaus) in India and providing consumers their credit reports for free from multiple bureaus, instantly. Consumers can easily compare their monthly credit score from different bureaus with a click of a button.

According to Paisabazaar data, around 45% of its customers have taken at least one credit product within six months of checking their credit score on Paisabazaar.

Paisabazaar, in partnership with SBM Bank India, has also launched a credit builder product – Step UP Credit Card-- a part of its neo-lending strategy. Backed by an FD, this exclusive credit card has been designed to help consumers with a poor credit score or those who are new to credit to improve or build their score.

To deepen understanding of one’s credit score, Paisabazaar has also launched a credit health report on its platform, which provides a detailed view of each customer’s credit health.

Radhika Binani, Chief Product Officer, Paisabazaar, said, “Like your personal health, your credit health also depends on you taking the right actions. While being aware and monitoring your score is the first step towards accessing credit, it is also crucial, especially for those with low scores, to understand what has gone wrong for them and take corrective measures to improve and build their credit score. As a consumer platform, we are focussed on being an enabler towards making India credit fit."

