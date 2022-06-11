Paisalo Digital shareholders approve stock split. Details here

As per the regulatory filing, pre-stock split, the authorised share capital stands at 12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹120 crore, and 50 lakh preference shares amounting to ₹5 crore at a face value of ₹10 each. Post stock split, the number of authorised share capital will change to 120 crore equity shares but will be valued at the same ₹120 crore, however, the preference shares will remain unchanged.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}