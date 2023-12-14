Pakistan: Financial strain hits PIA, 7,000 employees not paid November salaries
Nearly 7,000 employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have not received salaries for November due to ongoing financial constraints the national flag carrier is facing, ANI reported on Thursday.
