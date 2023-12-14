Pakistan: Financial strain hits PIA, 7,000 employees not paid November salaries

Nearly 7,000 employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have not received salaries for November due to ongoing financial constraints the national flag carrier is facing, ANI reported on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the issue, Hidayatullah Khan, the airline's CBA union president, alleged intentional salary delays by the PIA management. He blamed the caretaker government, attributing the recent fuel crisis faced by the airline to government actions.

The CBA union president further accused deliberate actions driving the organization into financial distress.

"Employees are being subjected to deliberate humiliation. Should salaries be delayed again next month, expect forceful protests from the union," Khan asserted.

The PIA spokesperson Citing the financial constraints behind the delayed salaries, PIA spokesperson said all the employees would receive their salaries in the coming days.

"Efforts are underway to secure funds through alternative channels for salary disbursements," he said.

Earlier in October, the financially-crippled airline was compelled to cancel several domestic and international flights due to limited fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), inconveniencing thousands of passengers, The Express Tribune reported.

The national flag carrier is facing dwindling funds amidst the government's battle with a balance of payments crisis arising from immense debt repayments.

Recent reports revealed that the national flag carrier's liabilities are approximately $2.5 billion, surpassing its total assets by five times.

Earlier the Express Tribune reported on October 14 that PIA sought an additional loan of over PKR 7 billion from banks due to concerns about potential disruptions, partially or completely, in flight operations.

