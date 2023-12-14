Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Pakistan: Financial strain hits PIA, 7,000 employees not paid November salaries

Pakistan: Financial strain hits PIA, 7,000 employees not paid November salaries

Livemint

Nearly 7,000 employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have not received salaries for November due to ongoing financial constraints the national flag carrier is facing, ANI reported on Thursday.

Recent reports reveal that PIA's liabilities are approximately $2.5 billion, surpassing its total assets by five times

Nearly 7,000 employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have not received salaries for November due to ongoing financial constraints the national flag carrier is facing, ANI reported on Thursday.

Addressing the issue, Hidayatullah Khan, the airline’s CBA union president, alleged intentional salary delays by the PIA management. He blamed the caretaker government, attributing the recent fuel crisis faced by the airline to government actions.

The CBA union president further accused deliberate actions driving the organization into financial distress.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Interim Budget vs Vote on Account. How the two are different?

"Employees are being subjected to deliberate humiliation. Should salaries be delayed again next month, expect forceful protests from the union," Khan asserted.

The PIA spokesperson Citing the financial constraints behind the delayed salaries, PIA spokesperson said all the employees would receive their salaries in the coming days.

"Efforts are underway to secure funds through alternative channels for salary disbursements," he said.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Interesting facts about the Budget presentation

Earlier in October, the financially-crippled airline was compelled to cancel several domestic and international flights due to limited fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), inconveniencing thousands of passengers, The Express Tribune reported.

The national flag carrier is facing dwindling funds amidst the government's battle with a balance of payments crisis arising from immense debt repayments.

Also Read | Budget 2024: A quick guide on how to read the Budget document

Recent reports revealed that the national flag carrier's liabilities are approximately $2.5 billion, surpassing its total assets by five times.

Earlier the Express Tribune reported on October 14 that PIA sought an additional loan of over PKR 7 billion from banks due to concerns about potential disruptions, partially or completely, in flight operations.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.