MUMBAI: Honest Shelters Pvt. Ltd., the developer of Mumbai’s long-delayed Palais Royale tower, which is touted to be India’s tallest residential skyscraper once completed, has settled a dispute with an operational creditor that had moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking recovery of unpaid dues.
Palais Royale clears another hurdle—but completion delays persist
SummaryThe developer of Mumbai’s long-delayed Palais Royale has settled a creditor dispute at the NCLT, removing one obstacle even as the project remains unfinished and its regulatory registration has lapsed.
