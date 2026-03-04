Palantir calls its ‘former hobbits’ back with Lord of the Rings-style message: ‘The shrine is calling’

Palantir is calling back its former employees to join the company, with a touch of ‘Lord of the Rings’ references.

Palantir global head of commercial Ted Mabrey on Monday called on “former hobbits” to return to the “shire” in separate posts on X and LinkedIn.

In his X post on Monday, Mabrey said that this was the perfect time for former employees to return to Palantir.

“Former hobbits. If you have ever considered returning to Palantir, this is the week to do it,” he said.

The new call comes at a time when AI is steering conversations not only at boardrooms but also at government levels.

“The world is demanding every last unit of creative energy we can muster. If you return, you will be on a plane day one and committing code that matters within hours of getting your laptop,” Mabrey said.

The top Palantir executive promised a sense of work satisfaction to employees who want to and can return to the company.

“From the foxhole to the factory floor the surface area to support something incredibly meaningful, immediately, is immense. I promise you nothing other than the sense of satisfaction that comes from the purpose and intensity of the most intense deployments you ever worked on,” he said.

“If you have been chasing that spark, come find it again. The shire is calling,” Ted Mabrey added, ending his post with another popular Lord of the Rings reference.

His message leaned into the company's long-running love for JRR Tolkien, the author of the Lord of the Rings series. Palantir is named after palantíri — the mystical “seeing stones” in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Mobrey, however, did not say anything about salary or compensation in his post and only spoke about the intensity of the work.

Palantir sends recruitment message amid AI scrutiny Palantir's message to former employees comes at a time where the scrutiny on AI has increased over how these tools are used by governments for military and surveillance, as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

Last week, the US government cancelled its contract with Anthropic over the AI startup's refusal to allegedly not allowing the federal government to use its tool for monitoring of US citizens and automating weapons launch.

Following its contract severance with Anthropic, the US government roped in OpenAI — a move that has received online criticism.

Palantir, which has around 4,000 employees, builds software platforms that are used by companies and government agencies for large data analysis, including for military and intelligence agencies.

The call also comes at a time when the Wall Street is bullish on Palantir as the potential for growth in the company’s defence business brings enthusiasm back to the stock following a four-month selloff.

The data-analysis software company, which gets about half its revenue from US government and military contracts, jumped 5.8% on Monday to bring its four-session gain to 13%. The rally started last week as President Donald Trump ratcheted up threats against Iran, and is continuing amid military strikes by the US and Israel on the country.