Palantir joins growing list of companies relocating to Florida. Could Miami be next Silicon Valley?

Data analytics firm Palantir on Tuesday (local time) announced that it is moving its headquarters from Denver, Colorado, to Miami, Florida, according to a post on X.

Why is Palantir relocating? The development comes at a time when more tech firms are moving their bases to Florida as the city's civic leadership tries to turn it into the next Silicon Valley, Bloomberg reported.

While Palantir did not state the exact reason for relocating its headquarters to Florida, a CNBC report suggests that Florida offers many benefits, including a favourable tax environment. The city has welcomed a wave of billionaires in recent years. Additionally, the region is attracting more executives as California deliberates a 5% wealth tax on residents with wealth exceeding $1 billion.

Billionaires, companies move out to Florida Meta's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly bought a mansion in Florida, and Palantir's co-founder Peter Thiel has established a base in Miami and has been expanding in New York City.

Some other tech companies that are expanding hubs in the region include ServiceNow, which announced in September 2025 that it would add more office space in West Palm Beach. Citadel, a hedge-fund company led by Ken Griffin, is also based in Miami.

About Palantir Founded in Palo Alto, California, in 2003, Palantir Technologies moved to Denver in 2020, and its CEO, Alex Karp, has previously discussed the culture in Silicon Valley. In a letter sent to investors in 2020, Karp justified his company's decision to continue working with government agencies. "Our company was founded in Silicon Valley,” he wrote in the letter. “But we seem to share fewer and fewer of the technology sector’s values and commitments.”

In 2025, the company said that it employs 4,429 full-time workers, with significant offices in Palo Alto, New York City, Washington, D.C., and London. Additionally, it also leases space in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, according to its website.

According to a Guardian report, the data analytics firm's Denver office has often been the site of protest, after it faced criticism for its involvement in the US President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to deport migrants. The report further states that several tools and platforms that were built by Palantir have been used by the federal government in efforts to conduct surveillance and detain immigrants.

Palantir's exit from Denver According to immigration and tech activists in Colorado, the company's exit is a result of their sustained organising. Juan Sebastian Pinto, a former Palantir employee and organiser for AI regulation in Denver, said that a coalition of organisations and unions has mounted pressure on the company's presence in the city. He further said, "Colorado has rejected the values of Palantir – the values of an economy built on exploitation of people’s data, whether it’s for warfare or for immigration enforcement."

