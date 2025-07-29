Palo Alto Networks in talks to acquire CyberArk in $20 Billion deal: Report

Palo Alto Networks is reportedly in talks to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm CyberArk Software in a deal valued at over $20 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. CyberArk shares surged 13% on the news, while Palo Alto’s fell 2%.

Published29 Jul 2025, 11:53 PM IST
Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer at Palo Alto Networks Inc., during the Raise summit in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The annual conference gathers global leaders and key speakers in tech and AI. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
Nikesh Arora, chief executive officer at Palo Alto Networks Inc., during the Raise summit in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The annual conference gathers global leaders and key speakers in tech and AI. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Palo Alto Networks is in talks to acquire CyberArk Software in a deal that could value the Israeli cybersecurity firm at more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares in CyberArk rose about 13%, while Palo Alto Networks' stock fell roughly 2%.

The Santa Clara, California-based company could finalize a deal for CyberArk as soon as later this week, the report said.

No comment from firms

CyberArk declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. Palo Alto did not immediately respond.

Cybersecurity deal activity has been robust in recent years as large corporations have increased spending on security tools.

Google-parent Alphabet said in March it would buy Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for about $32 billion.

Rising competition among all-in-one cybersecurity platforms has reshaped the industry, making several companies attractive takeover targets for larger rivals and private equity firms.

As of Monday's close, CyberArk had a market capitalization of $19.3 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

