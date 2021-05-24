Panacea Biotec starts local production of Sputnik V vaccine

NEW DELHI: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec on Monday announced the start of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the latter’s facility in India, making it the first batch to be manufactured in India.

The first batch produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology for quality control, with full-scale production of the vaccine expected to start in the summer, the Indian vaccine maker and the Russian sovereign fund said in a joint statement.

The batches produced now are test batches of 3 million each of the first and the second doses, a person in the know told Mint, on condition of anonymity. The vaccine comprises two doses given three weeks apart, and each dose has a different strain of viral vector.

While some samples have been sent to Russia for testing the quality of the batch, the rest is kept in India, the person said.

“After fulfilling India’s requirement now, the batches produced by Pancea Biotec may also be exported," the person said.

Local production of the first batch of Sputnik V will help ease the shortage of vaccines in the country as production has fallen short of demand. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International, makers of the other two licenced vaccines in India Covishield and Covaxin respectively, are also working on scaling up their capacity.

“Launch of production in India in partnership with Panacea Biotec marks an important step in helping the country fight the pandemic. Production of Sputnik V supports efforts of India’s authorities to leave behind the acute phase of coronavirus as soon as possible while the vaccine will also be exported at a later stage to help prevent the spread of the virus in other countries around the world," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said in the statement.

Pancea Biotec is in a pact with RDIF to manufacture 100 million doses of Sputnik V in India for both local use and exports. Other India companies that RDIF has signed manufacturing pacts with are Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Shilpa Medicare.

Unlike RDIF’s other partners which are biological drug manufacturers, Pancea Biotec is the only vaccine manufacturer that has partnered with RDIF, and is the only one with facilities that are prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sputnik V was given an emergency authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani on 12 April and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14.

While RDIF has signed manufacturing contracts with six Indian players, it has exclusively given Dr Reddy’s Laboratories the pact to distribute 250 million doses of Sputnik V in India.

So far, Sputnik V has received regulatory clearance in 66 countries that have a total population of over 3.2 billion people.

According to the vaccine’s phase 3 interim data published in the Lancet journal in February, the vaccine has a 91.6% efficacy rate.

Last month, RDIF released real-world data which showed that two doses of the vaccine was 97.6% effective in preventing covid-19. The effectiveness was based on vaccination of nearly 4 million people who received both doses of the jab between 5 December and 31 March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.