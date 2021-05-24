Panacea Biotec starts local production of Sputnik V vaccine

“Launch of production in India in partnership with Panacea Biotec marks an important step in helping the country fight the pandemic. Production of Sputnik V supports efforts of India’s authorities to leave behind the acute phase of coronavirus as soon as possible while the vaccine will also be exported at a later stage to help prevent the spread of the virus in other countries around the world," RDIF chief executive officer Kirill Dmitriev said in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}