Home / Companies / News /  Panasonic appoints Fumiyasu Fujimori to lead consumer sales division

Panasonic appoints Fumiyasu Fujimori to lead consumer sales division

Fujimori will be based out of Panasonic India's headquarters in Gurgaon.. Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 01:52 PM IST Livemint

  • In his previous role, Fujimori was based in Japan, where he was leading the global marketing efforts for Panasonic’s Imaging Business Unit (Lumix, digital cameras)

New Delhi: Electronics major Panasonic India on Monday announced the appointment of Fumiyasu Fujimori as the company’s divisional director, consumer sales division.

Fujimori will be based out of Panasonic India's headquarters in Gurgaon.

In his previous role, Fujimori was based in Japan, where he was leading the global marketing efforts for Panasonic’s Imaging Business Unit (Lumix, digital cameras). Fujimori joined the company in 1995 in Osaka, Japan. In a career spanning over 25 years, he has worked in various international markets such as China, Singapore and Thailand overseeing strategy planning, business development and marketing communications across business divisions of Panasonic.

It is an important time for Panasonic India as the company strengthens its presence across consumer appliances and smart living solutions in India, said Manish Sharma, CEO, Panasonic India on Fujimori's appointment

In India, Panasonic sells a range air conditioner, refrigerators, washing machines, home entertainment systems and small home appliances to consumers. It also offers business-to-business products such as smart factory solutions, professional display products, and security systems.

In India, Panasonic’s consumer sales division competes with Korean giant Samsung, apart from LG, Whirpool, Philips, Sony among others. In FY20, Panasonic India’s revenue dropped 9% to 4,338 crore; it reported a net loss of 490 crore compared to a year ago period, the company said in its filings with the Registrar of Companies.

Fujimori said India is a high-potential market that offers significant growth opportunities.

“As I resume my new role here, I am looking forward to leverage this potential through strategic interventions and provide India consumers with a value proposition," he added.

