Home >Companies >News >Panasonic expects annual profit to halve on coronavirus hit

TOKYO: Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Thursday it expects operating profit to drop 48.9% this financial year, as the pandemic hits its wide-ranging businesses from home appliances to automotive batteries.

A leading supplier of battery cells to Tesla Inc, Panasonic forecast operating profit of 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the year through March 2021, down from 293.75 billion yen last year.

The forecast is lower than the 196.04 billion yen average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Panasonic turns focus on tier 2 and tier 3 towns, bets big on first time buyers

3 min read . 22 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout