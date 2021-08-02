Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panasonic India elevates Manish Sharma as chairman

Panasonic India elevates Manish Sharma as chairman

Japanese electronics company Panasonic Corporation has elevated Manish Sharma to the position of chairman and president Panasonic India effective 1 October 2021. (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 02:51 PM IST Livemint

  • Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008 as brand lead for Panasonic’s consumer electronics and home appliances division

NEW DELHI: Japanese electronics company Panasonic Corporation has elevated Manish Sharma to the position of chairman and president Panasonic India effective 1 October 2021.

Sharma will continue to serve as President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia. Sharma was the first Indian and the youngest leader to become an executive officer at the Japanese corporation.

Additionally, Sharma will assume responsibility of leading the business units under Panasonic India including Panasonic Operational Excellence India, and Panasonic India Appliances Company, as well as the lifestyle updates business division.

Sharma joined Panasonic in 2008 as brand lead for Panasonic’s consumer electronics and home appliances division.

In 2010, Sharma was promoted as director of sales and marketing, after which he became managing director of Panasonic India in April 2012, and in 2016, he was was made the CEO of the business.

“My association with Panasonic began in 2008, and it is an honour to assume this new role to broaden the brand’s vision. I look forward to strengthening Panasonic’s business in the region with a strong partner and customer ecosystem as well as pursuing new opportunities that will propel the company into the next stage of growth," said Sharma, chairman and president, Panasonic India.

