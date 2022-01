Japan's Panasonic will invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) to mass-produce a new type of lithium ion battery for electric vehicles (EVs) from as early as 2023, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

