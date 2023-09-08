Panasonic to invest ₹300 crore in Andhra plant by 20261 min read 08 Sep 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The company believes that India is in a strategic position, and they aim to make the country a hub for exports.
Varanasi: Panasonic Electric Work India (PWEIN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic is set to further invest ₹300 crore in the next three-four years to further expand their Sri City manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh with an aim to increase India exports, the company’s management said in a press briefing.