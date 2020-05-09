Panasonic India claims that it has resumed sale of its products in green and orange zones according to the instructions and guidelines issued by the government. The sale is being conducted both on online platforms and retail stores.

The company is also resuming its servicing and repair facilities for existing customers. The company claims to have taken preemptive measures by asking all personnel to follow basic hygiene guidelines as well as provisions like pre-visit temperature checks, sanitized tools, masks and gloves at all times.

The company is also providing new initiatives for consumers like same-day installation depending on the area, AC service using Jet pumps so as to shorten the technician's stay at customer's place and extended warranty for all products.

The company's operations were suspended since March 22 in line with government directives of lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The company has claimed that it will take market behaviour into account before taking a call on production.

"We will closely observe the market demand this week and take a call on production," said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia.

"We have divided our manufacturing plant, which currently has assembly lines for Air Conditioners and Washing Machines, into zones with a roster of workers demarcated against each, preventing any engagement between them," Sharma added.

With agency inputs

