Panasonic turns focus on tier 2 and tier 3 towns, bets big on first time buyers

“What we are doing we are now mapping India separately—which is the bigger cities and urban markets. All the universe of trade channels, the display of products and partners whom we deal with—will be separate for bigger towns and separate for smaller towns. So we have formed a function in our organization called Bharat Marketing with a focus group to create and execute a strategy towards smaller towns, rural markets," Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said.