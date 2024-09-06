Pandemic darling Moderna needs a reality check

Moderna is now bleeding cash at a worrying pace. Last year it reported a $4.7 billion net loss, and it is now on track to lose at least another $3 billion this year, according to analyst estimates compiled by FactSet. The company has made the case that it should begin to break even by 2026. But that isn’t looking likely given the slow uptake of the company’s second product, an RSV vaccine that has struggled to gain market share against shots from Pfizer and GSK. Moderna’s stock is now down 27% for the year.