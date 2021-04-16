New Delhi: The covid-19 pandemic tested data-driven decision making at the country’s largest packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd as it moved to ensure supplies of essential products when India was under a strict lockdown a year ago, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited said at Amazon’s flagship Smbhav event on Friday.

“The true strength of Hindustan Unilever’s prowess in technology and data driven decision making came to fore during the pandemic, when digital journeys managed to mitigate many of the challenges faced due to physical restrictions," Mehta said, while addressing the session on day two of this year’s Smbhav Summit, e-commerce marketplace Amazon’s event focused on small businesses.

Mehta was talking about leading business through a pandemic.

The pandemic accelerated the country's digital journey with citizens moving online for the first time, whether to get news or to source essentials, he said. "We witnessed how enterprises that had adopted digital technologies in the core of the business were less impacted than others. Many SMEs in India are at low level of digitization, and there is growing awareness of the handicap it creates…" he said.

Fast-moving consumer goods makers had to deal with issues such as access to market last year as most of the country remained shut. Even though grocery stores remained open, getting products from warehouses to end stores posed a challenge for companies. Several companies tapped into business-to-business apps to fulfil such orders.

“For instance, Shikhar, which is a B2B ordering app, enable hundreds of thousands of retailers to place contactless orders safely and provided them visibility into the fulfillment of those orders through logistic tie-ups and intuitive interfaces. The momentum on technology and digitization should be leveraged to make a fundamental shift in not only business processes, but also in education, in healthcare, in governance, in creating jobs and easing the pressure on big cities while bringing development across the country," said Mehta.

Moreover, the pandemic also highlighted the need for a nimble supply chain, he said. This was demonstrated in the way companies forged partnerships to meet consumer demand for essentials and stepped-up production of essential supplies such as cleaning products.

“In fact, to stay agile and resilient, it brought home the point that businesses need collaboration, partnerships and alliances. For instance, at HUL, we drove the fast recovery of operations through strategic partnerships. In some cases, even collaborating with manufacturers and other industries to meet the rising demand of some products. So, ensured supply lines remain open. With several consumer trends emerging out of the pandemic such as home cocooning, need for health, hygiene and nutrition, e-everything etc. Being close to consumers and understanding shifts in demand had never been as important. We have to innovate not only in products, but also in communication and route to market to stay relevant and cater to evolving consumer needs," he added.

Hindustan Unilever, that sells brands such as Lifebuoy soaps and Kissan jams among others, ramped up production of sanitizers by a factor of 100x. “We launched over 50 new products and pack innovations to cater to the rapid changes and demand in hygiene and sanitization. We crafted communication keeping in view the changing consumer sentiments. For example, Lifebuoy was the first brand to talk about the criticality of washing hands with soaps or sanitizers manufactured by any brand or company. The Brooke Bond Red Label campaign talked about being together, even while being physically distant. The Vim campaign talked of men helping out in the kitchen, and the latest Surf Excel Holi campaign was about bringing people together in a physically distant world," Mehta added.

