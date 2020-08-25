Pandemic has impacted all layers of FMCG: Nestlé boss

Covid-19 has had a profound impact on the pace, channel, texture and frequency of consumption, across a variety of segments in FMCG. There is a redefinition of out-of-home consumption in favour of brands and formats that are more in-home. Channel contexts have undergone sharp changes with a surge in e-commerce. We witnessed contribution of e-commerce going up significantly, while out-of home has not done well. If you look at e-commerce channels in the US, what took eight years in terms of penetration was achieved in eight weeks. Clearly the e-commerce journey is here to stay and there will be recalibration of channels. Quality, safety, nutrition and trust have undergone sharper re-definition and consumers tend to favour tried-and-tested brands and relationships formed herein.