Pandemic has taught India Inc to give importance to employees’ mental well-being

Speaking at the summit, Sumant Sinha, chairman and managing director, ReNew Power, said the company’s priorities have had a huge shift since the beginning of the pandemic early last year. “At the beginning when we faced a lockdown (in March-May 2020), there were lots of uncertainties....As we progressed, we realised that it’s not that bad in terms of business and we even started looking out for opportunities. However, the last two months have been a tremendous setback," Sinha said, adding that employee well-being, both physical and mental, have become the focus for his company during the pandemic.