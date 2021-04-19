{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI : The pandemic has impacted the working capital management for companies and stretched top-500 listed companies' cash cycles by six days, a study by a consultancy firm said on Monday.

Businesses in India have an opportunity to free up to ₹5.2 lakh crore tied up in working capital, which can help businesses rebound much strongly from the crisis, it added.

The study said 69 per cent of companies extended their payables to offset the effects of the pandemic on working capital.

It explained that the pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in increased inventory balances and reduced collections for companies. Prudent companies resorted to the strategy of extending payables in order to manage disruption and preserve cash.

Large and medium enterprises continue to be more efficient in managing their working capital requirements. Higher bargaining power combined with effective business processes to manage working capital for large businesses resulted in a working capital cycle of 29 days shorter than the small enterprises, it added.

Nine out of 12 sectors, including metals and mining, oil and gas and pharmaceuticals observed an increase in days of inventory, it said.

Some sectors, like automobiles (13 days), chemicals (12 days) and cement and building products (7 days) have seen an improvement as well, it said.