Pandemic is an inflection point for education: Byju Raveendran

Today, 70% of students in India have access to a smartphone and this penetration is only expected to increase exponentially. Smartphones reduce the disparity between students from metros and those from smaller towns by providing them with equal and personalized learning opportunities along with access to the best teachers. While the digital divide is a challenge, the disparities that exist in the physical world are a much bigger hurdle to solve. Just a small section of students actually have access to good schools and teachers while the majority do not have access to any teacher at all. These challenges can be solved at scale either by using technology as an enabler or by solving it at the infrastructural level by building good schools and giving access to good teachers.