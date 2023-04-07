Pandemic spurs Indian firms to boost CSR spending, compliance

Data showed that the number of companies meeting the 2% net profit spending requirement for CSR almost doubled to 1,477 in FY21 from the FY19 level. Meanwhile, the number of profit-making companies that were required to spend but did not spend anything dropped to 3,202 in FY21 from 10,425 in the previous year. The number of companies that spent less than the mandated amount also declined to 3,525 in FY21 from 4,760 in the previous year. But those spending more than the required amount rose sharply to 9,792 in FY21 from 6,964 in the year before.

