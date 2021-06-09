Pandemic worsens liquidity woes of India’s realty sector

Nisus Finance Services Co. Pvt. Ltd has closed three transactions where prominent developers have taken construction finance at a high cost, said the company’s CEO and managing director, Amit Goenka. “We are disbursing ₹50-70 crore every month and there is a lot of demand for construction finance. Construction timelines have gone haywire due to the lockdown. The ability to underwrite reduces because of this uncertainty. The top developers are still getting funding at low cost, but availability is a problem for most others. Liquidity remains a concern," Goenka said.