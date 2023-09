Adani group was involved in stock manipulation by using ‘opaque’ Mauritius funds, claimed the OCCRP report.

The recent claims of stock manipulation by Adani group via offshore funding by family associates have been strengthened by the revelation made under Pandora Papers investigation.

In its report, Financial Times mentioned two offshore shell companies registered in British Virgin Islands (BVI) as the main tool to invest in Adani stocks. The two shell companies are indeed linked to the Adani Group, reported Indian Express citing inputs from the records accessed under its Pandroa Papers investigation. The English daily had accessed the records of offshore corporate service provider Trident Trust under the investigation with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

Two individuals involved in the offshore funding, ie United Arab Emirates national Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Taiwan national Chang Chung-Ling. , were associates of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani, claimed OCCRP report.