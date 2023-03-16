Panic abates at Credit Suisse. Now comes the hard part

So why did markets pick on Credit Suisse? The latest news hasn’t been great, but it wasn’t enough to justify a panic. On Tuesday, the company said in its annual report that it found material weaknesses in its financial reporting following an exchange with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, yet it didn’t have to restate its accounts. On Wednesday, the chairman of Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, said it wouldn’t increase its investment, partly because of regulatory rules. While almost certainly not meant to signal a loss of faith, some of the headlines could have been interpreted that way.