Panic abates at Credit Suisse. Now comes the hard part
Embattled bank’s move to tap emergency central-bank funds shows little room for error in CEO’s complex turnaround plan
In the confidence game of banking, momentum matters more than the initial impulse.
After a 24% fall in its stock Wednesday that wasn’t easy to explain, Credit Suisse tried to break a vicious spiral of worries through a deal with the Swiss central bank. It said early Thursday that it would “pre-emptively" strengthen its liquidity by borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to about $54 billion. The message was clear enough: Switzerland won’t let Credit Suisse run out of money.
Rationally, that should be enough to calm nerves, just as the Federal Reserve’s move to guarantee deposits should have ended the prospect of further bank runs in the U.S. But official interventions can sometimes have the opposite effect by confirming that things had got out of hand. The early signs were broadly positive in this case, with Credit Suisse stock trading more than 20% higher in morning European trading.
As a systemically important, highly regulated global financial institution, Credit Suisse doesn’t much resemble Silicon Valley Bank or any of the other midsize banks that have come under pressure in the U.S. The Swiss lender’s liquid assets aren’t much exposed to interest-rate risk, so it wouldn’t be forced to realize big losses if it had to sell securities to meet a wave of withdrawals—one of the problems that tripped up SVB.
So why did markets pick on Credit Suisse? The latest news hasn’t been great, but it wasn’t enough to justify a panic. On Tuesday, the company said in its annual report that it found material weaknesses in its financial reporting following an exchange with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, yet it didn’t have to restate its accounts. On Wednesday, the chairman of Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, said it wouldn’t increase its investment, partly because of regulatory rules. While almost certainly not meant to signal a loss of faith, some of the headlines could have been interpreted that way.
The real reason for the selloff is likely that investors are worried generally and, if there is a big European bank to worry about, it is by default Credit Suisse. After years of problems, it suffered a big wave of redemptions last October and is still losing assets, albeit at a slower pace. And worries in banking can quickly become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Now that the bank has responded to the market’s immediate liquidity concerns, it needs above all to stem customer outflows and show investors that it has a sustainable business. Compared with asking the Swiss National Bank for a lifeline, this will be tough. Credit Suisse Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner unveiled a complex, risky turnaround plan after the panic last October, involving selling big chunks of its investment bank and cutting costs.
The market jitters unleashed by the three U.S. bank failures have shown just how high the stakes are for Mr. Koerner’s mission to get Credit Suisse in order. There is no room for more missteps.