Panic unwarranted, business as usual, says Quant CEO Sandeep Tandon
Summary
- About ₹800 crore has been redeemed from Quant since news broke of Sebi's search and seizure operation on suspicion of front-running. This, however, accounts for less than 1% of Quant’s total assets under management.
Mumbai: Sandeep Tandon, chief executive of Quant Mutual Fund, which is under scrutiny for charges of so-called front-running, is seeking to assure investors that the allegations are overblown and they should not redeem their investments in panic.