Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Panic unwarranted, business as usual, says Quant CEO Sandeep Tandon

Panic unwarranted, business as usual, says Quant CEO Sandeep Tandon

Neil Borate

  • About 800 crore has been redeemed from Quant since news broke of Sebi's search and seizure operation on suspicion of front-running. This, however, accounts for less than 1% of Quant’s total assets under management.

Sandeep Tandon, chief executive of Quant Mutual Fund.

Mumbai: Sandeep Tandon, chief executive of Quant Mutual Fund, which is under scrutiny for charges of so-called front-running, is seeking to assure investors that the allegations are overblown and they should not redeem their investments in panic.

Mumbai: Sandeep Tandon, chief executive of Quant Mutual Fund, which is under scrutiny for charges of so-called front-running, is seeking to assure investors that the allegations are overblown and they should not redeem their investments in panic.

Teams of officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of India paid surprise visits to Quant’s offices in Mumbai and Hyderabad on 21 June for a search and seizure operation triggered by suspicion of front-running by Quant’s employees.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Teams of officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of India paid surprise visits to Quant’s offices in Mumbai and Hyderabad on 21 June for a search and seizure operation triggered by suspicion of front-running by Quant’s employees.

“Look around you. Do you see any disruption? We are all carrying on our usual work," said Tandon when this reporter visited the Quant MF office in Mumbai.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it wanted “to assure you that Quant Mutual Fund is a regulated entity, and we are always fully committed to cooperate with the regulator throughout any review".

Ample liquidity

Front-running is an illegal practice where fund managers, dealers or brokers aware of upcoming large trades place their own orders beforehand to profit from an anticipated price movement when the large trade is executed.

Tandon emphasized that the asset management company had ample liquidity to meet redemptions. About 800 crore has been redeemed from Quant since the news broke. This, however, accounts for less than 1% of Quant’s total assets under management.

Source: Mint

Quant Mutual Fund is among India’s fastest-growing mutual funds with assets under management of more than 90,000 crore.

About 53% of Quant’s AUM is in liquid instruments—large-cap stocks or cash equivalents—and can easily be redeemed, Tandon said.

What investors should do

So far, Sebi has not filed any official charges against Quant Mutual Fund. The matter is at the information-gathering stage.

That said, Quant Mutual Fund has ample liquidity to meet redemptions even in its small-cap fund (34% in large cap, plus cash). Hence, any panic redemption at this stage may not be wise.

But keep a close watch on the situation. If further adverse news emerges related to the front-running allegations, there may be a case to make an exit.

Also read: Quant, PPFAS: How much the CEOs of India's fastest-growing mutual funds earn

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Neil Borate

I head the personal finance team at Mint. I have been writing about personal finance for the past 8 years after finishing two degrees in law and economics respectively. I do what I do, to help the ordinary Indian saver and investor.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.