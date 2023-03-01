Pankaj Kumar named ONGC’s director for production

Pankaj Kumar named ONGC’s director for production2 min read . 08:14 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Government has named Pankaj Kumar as the director (production) of state-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).
Kumar, who was so far the director (offshore) will take over the newly created post with immediate effect, ONGC said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The post of director (production) was created by merging the posts of directors for offshore and onshore.
“Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, has conveyed continuance of Pankaj Kumar, Director (offshore), in the newly created post of Director (Production), a post created after merger of the posts of Director (Onshore) and Director (Offshore), w.e.f. 01.03.2023 till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.
The company also said in its filing that Anurag Sharma, ceased to be the Director (Onshore) of the Company with effect from 1 March, on attaining the age of superannuation on 28 February, 2023.
The change comes as part of the board revamp. The director for production is a thorough oil and gas industry professional with more than 34 years of experience across ONGC’s business functions varying from operations management of offshore and onshore fields, well engineering, joint venture management, corporate strategic management and asset management.
During this period he has held key positions as Chief of Corporate Strategy & Planning group of ONGC and Asset Manager of Cambay Asset and Ahmedabad Assets. Sustainable production enhancement from mature fields of Ahmedabad & Cambay is another testimony to his impeccable Asset & Project Management skills.
During his stint in Joint Venture (JV) Operations Group, Kumar was instrumental in exceptional turnaround of CB-OS/2 Offshore JV block by making it profitable with almost 100% increase in production and delivering complex offshore projects in Panna-Mukta & Tapti block, on-time and within allocated budget.
Further, during his tenure as Asset Manager of the largest onshore Asset of ONGC at Ahmedabad, Country faced worst ever Pandemic and the lock down situation. Under his dynamic leadership during severe lock-down conditions Asset having 67 installations continued operations on round the clock basis and maintained production.