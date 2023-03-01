Pankaj Kumar named ONGC’s director for production

“Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, has conveyed continuance of Pankaj Kumar, Director (offshore), in the newly created post of Director (Production), a post created after merger of the posts of Director (Onshore) and Director (Offshore), w.e.f. 01.03.2023 till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.06.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the filing said.