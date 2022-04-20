NEW DELHI: Pantomath Group on Wednesday announced the first close of its pre-IPO fund, India Inflection Opportunity Fund (“IIOF" or “Fund"), with the target to raise ₹500 crore, and an additional green shoe option of ₹250 crore, in its maiden close-ended series.

IIOF, a category II Alternative Investment Fund (‘AIF’), is managed by Pantomath Capital Management Private Ltd. The fund gives investors the opportunity to invest at pre-IPO stage in Indian growth stage businesses that are on the verge of a big breakout, thus investing with a clear focus of value arbitrage without taking long term risks.

“The Fund shall invest in diverse pre-IPO opportunities, aligned with India’s rising economy, in three broad themes: (a) Make in India; (b) Rural Consumption, and (c) Impact investing," the company said in its statement.

“India Inflection Opportunity Fund is focused on under-penetrated businesses with established foundation and visible growth trajectory. We would like to focus on huge addressable market opportunity, avoiding ventures with negative cash flows and bleeding balance sheets. Our India Inflection Opportunity Fund will provide the growth capital to various enterprises through active ownership approach" remarks, Ms. Madhu Lunawat, Fund Manager.

The fund has announced closing of about 25% of its target corpus, with participation from marquee anchor investors, which include global and domestic family offices and high net-worth investors. The company said the fund has made its first investment along with the first closing in a specialty chemical CSM company, Inventys Research Company Private Ltd.