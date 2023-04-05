Papa Johns set to open 650 outlets in India by 2033

“We are excited to bring the ‘Better ingredients, better pizza’ promise of Papa Johns to pizza lovers in India," Tapan Vaidya, CEO, PJP said. “Building on the success of our partnership with Papa Johns in the Middle East, this expansion of the renowned brand in South Asia will introduce an enormous new customer base to the superior quality pizza that can come only from high-quality ingredients and our fresh, never-frozen original dough," Vaidya said.