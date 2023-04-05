Papa Johns set to open 650 outlets in India by 2033

Papa Johns set to open 650 outlets in India by 20331 min read . 02:15 PM IST
The first of these planned restaurants is scheduled to open in 2024 in Bangalore, followed by outlets in other cities in South India and other regions of the country
The first of these planned restaurants is scheduled to open in 2024 in Bangalore, followed by outlets in other cities in South India and other regions of the country
NEW DELHI: Papa John’s International, Inc. is set to open 650 restaurants in India by 2033 via a partnership with Dubai-based PJP Investments Group.
NEW DELHI: Papa John’s International, Inc. is set to open 650 restaurants in India by 2033 via a partnership with Dubai-based PJP Investments Group.
The move marks the American pizza chain’s re-entry into India after it shut down operations in 2018 as it failed to scale business with its then local partner—Om Pizzas and Eats.
The move marks the American pizza chain’s re-entry into India after it shut down operations in 2018 as it failed to scale business with its then local partner—Om Pizzas and Eats.
Meanwhile, the first of these planned restaurants is scheduled to open in 2024 in Bangalore, followed by outlets in other cities in South India and other regions of the country.
“India is an attractive market for Papa Johns given the country’s significant size as well as the burgeoning income and rising aspirations of its middle class," according to a statement released by Papa John’s International, Inc. on 04 April.
Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta and Louisville and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories as of December 25, 2022.
PJP Investments Group, among many of the pizza chain’s international franchisee partners, currently operates more than 100 Papa Johns restaurants across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
“Papa Johns’ global momentum continues in partnership with seasoned, successful restaurant operators like PJP Investments," said Amanda Clark, chief international and development officer, Papa Johns.
PJP Investments first partnered with Papa Johns to expand into the UAE in 2005. “We are excited that their commitment to flawless execution of Papa Johns high standards is now being brought to India," Clark said.
Within the next ten years, PJP Investments plans to operate nearly 1,000 Papa Johns restaurants. Among Papa Johns’ other international franchisees, FountainVest Partners too plans to open over 1,750 new Papa Johns restaurants in China by 2040.
“We are excited to bring the ‘Better ingredients, better pizza’ promise of Papa Johns to pizza lovers in India," Tapan Vaidya, CEO, PJP said. “Building on the success of our partnership with Papa Johns in the Middle East, this expansion of the renowned brand in South Asia will introduce an enormous new customer base to the superior quality pizza that can come only from high-quality ingredients and our fresh, never-frozen original dough," Vaidya said.
PJP Investments Group is owned by Levant Capital, a Dubai-based leading private equity investment firm. PJP Investments employs more than 1,000 employees representing 26 different nationalities.