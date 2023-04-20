Parachute Advansed releases TVC for onion hair oil variant2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:02 PM IST
- The brand film will be released first on television and digital media in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and then on the brand’s YouTube page in Hindi and English later
New Delhi: Marico Limited-owned Parachute Advansed has released a new television campagin for its onion hair oil variant. The television commercial shows the bond a mother shares with her daughter, the company said in a statement.
