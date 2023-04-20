Home / Companies / News /  Parachute Advansed releases TVC for onion hair oil variant
New Delhi: Marico Limited-owned Parachute Advansed has released a new television campagin for its onion hair oil variant. The television commercial shows the bond a mother shares with her daughter, the company said in a statement.

The brand film will be released first on television and digital media in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and then on the brand’s YouTube page in Hindi and English later.

The film opens with a conversation between a soon-to-be-bride and her mother, about the change in responsibilities after marriage. In a friendly banter, her younger sister also talks about the various changes that the new life will bring, including hairfall, taking a dig at her older sister. The mother lovingly assures her that she does not need to worry and using the brand's hair oil will help reduce hairfall.

Somasree Bose, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said, “Mothers only want the best for her child backed by the years of wisdom. That is what our film tries to capture, where the daughter finds comfort in her mother’s advice just before marriage."

Hans Saxena, director at Shot Ready Hai, the company behind the production, said, “This is a very trusted and loved brand. While shooting for it, it was important to understand and capture the emotion that would resonate with the consumer."

 

In February this year, the FMCG major said it saw a 5% increase in its net profit to 333 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022. This was against a net profit of 317 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations rose by 2.6% to 2,470 crore as compared to 2,407 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

As the advertising industry recovers from the blow it received from the pandemic, the domestic advertising industry is demonstrating an 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of 85,769 crore, found a report.

The sector is expected to further grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach 1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’.

It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at 29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach 51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
