Parachute Advansed releases TVC for onion hair oil variant

The film opens with a conversation between a soon-to-be-bride and her mother, about the change in responsibilities after marriage. In a friendly banter, her younger sister also talks about the various changes that the new life will bring, including hairfall, taking a dig at her older sister. The mother lovingly assures her that she does not need to worry and using the brand's hair oil will help reduce hairfall.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}