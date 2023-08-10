Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Paradip Port handles 50 MMT cargo so far in current fiscal

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST Livemint

  • It also handled a record 942 vessels during the period compared with 812 a year ago

Paradip Port handles 50 MMT cargo so far in current fiscal.

New Delhi: Paradip Port has achieved a major milestone by clocking record cargo throughput of 50.16 MMT Cargo as on 8 August, rising 6.5% year-on-year.

The port took 129 days to achieve this feat in the current fiscal compared to 140 days on the previous year. It also handled a record 942 vessels during the period compared with 812 a year ago.

“Together, with the unwavering support of our dedicated workforce and the collective will of our nation, we shall continue to script remarkable success stories for Paradip Port—a story that exemplifies growth, sustainability, and a brighter tomorrow for generations to come," said PL Haranadh, chairman, Paradip Port Trust.

Haranadh also congratulated officers/employees, the user industries, stevedores, steamer agents, trade unions, PPP operators.

Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST
