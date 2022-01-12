Paradip port has huge potential: official

Paradip port has huge potential: official1 min read . 01:58 AM IST
- Sanjeev Ranjan calls for expediting the widening of national highway-53 (Paradip to Chandikhol) under Gati Shakti
NEW DELHI : Paradip port has the potential to become a world class port by making improvements in efficiency and costs, Sanjeev Ranjan, secretary in the ministry of sports, shipping and waterways said at an event.
Ranjan was speaking at a workshop on ‘Gati Shakti,’ a digital platform for coordination of infrastructure projects, organized by Paradip Port Trust in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
Addressing the session, Ranjan called for expediting the widening of national highway-53 (Paradip to Chandikhol) under Gati Shakti. The widening of state highway-12, Paradip to Cuttack, to four lanes is being undertaken on a priority basis. Waterways play a crucial role in effective logistics movement and PPT’s proposed Riverine Port is a step in that direction, said an official statement.
Bhupinder Singh Poonia, MD, Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited and Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation said that the Odisha government has set a target of 100 million tonne a year of steel production. The state is stressing on port led industrialization.
The state is also planning a 600km road stretch to boost connectivity. Rail India Technical and Economical service (RITES) is doing comprehensive logistics study for Odisha. A comprehensive industrial plan for Paradip is also being planned, the statement said.
P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPT made a detailed presentation on the capacity augmentation plans and efforts for synergy of different modes of transport. Paradip port is enabled to handle 60 million tonne a year of thermal coal by coastal shipping. He requested coal India and Indian Railways to increase the allotment of more rakes of thermal coal to Paradip.
