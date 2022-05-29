Paradip Port project to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,000 crore

Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said that the success of the project is a milestone towards Paradip Port becoming a Mega Port. “This is in line with Prime Minister’s vision of development of Eastern States. The project will enhance the Port’s ability to handle Cape Size vessels, will contribute to Port’s capacity addition of 25 MMTPA and will result in improvement in the Port efficiency, better cargo handling, increased trade and also lead to socio-economic growth including employment generation."