Parag Verma takes over as Director (Works) at IRCON

New Delhi: Parag Verma has taken over as director (Works) of Ircon International Limited, a miniratna public sector enterprise with effect from 21 September, the company said in a statement.
With over 31 years of experience in infrastructure works in India and Abroad, Verma’s primary areas of expertise include planning, estimation, conceptualization, structuring, and execution of infrastructure projects.
In his current role, Verma will be responsible for managing works related to infrastructure works in both domestic and international market. He will also be contributing for a healthy order book of the company in securing national and international infrastructure projects on EPC, Item rate, and PPP models, the company said.
Verma holds a civil engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, and a postgraduate degree from the Moti Lal Nehru Institute of Technology, Allahabad.
Ircon International Ltd is a Miniratna public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company. The company is in railways, highways and extra high tension substation engineering and construction.
IRCON has operations in several states in India and other countries such as -- Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.