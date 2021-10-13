Paralympian Deepa Malik has been appointed as an independent director on OYO's board, the company announced on Wednesday. Malik joins the board of OYO that has three other independent directors and one nominee director, besides Ritesh Agarwal being the chairman.

Speaking on the development, Deepa Malik took to Twitter to say, "Proud to join the board of @oyorooms that has shown its commitment to SMBs & holds high standards for workforce diversity, with strong environmental, social & governance agenda. Happy to work alongside @riteshagar & my fellow board members & continue the good work! #WomenonBoards

A company statement said, Oravel Stays Ltd (OYO) has appointed Deepa Malik, an Indian athlete and a silver-medalist at the 2016 Paralympic Games, as an independent director on the company's board of directors as of September 26, 2021.

"We are delighted to welcome Malik to OYO's board of directors. We have been working on making our company and the board more inclusive over the last couple of years. Malik's experience and her passion for travel and adventure would be invaluable for OYO for years to come," OYO Founder and Chairman, Ritesh Agarwal said.

She is not just an inspiration to a whole generation of Indians but also embodies the spirit of thriving in the face of adversity, a mindset which a company like OYO has to make an integral part of its thinking, he added.

SoftBank Investment Advisers Managing Partner Munish Varma said, "We welcome Dr. Deepa Malik on the board of OYO. The combination of independent directors and the leadership, led by Ritesh Agarwal, truly sets up OYO well for the future."

