Paramount bids $108.4 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition, challenges Netflix bid — Details here

Global media and entertainment conglomerate, Paramount, on Monday, placed a challenging bid of $108.4 billion, looking to potentially acquire Warner Bros. Discovery through an all-cash deal, amid a competing Netflix offer, according to the official announcement on 8 December 2025.

Paramount has offered to pay $30 per share in cash to potentially acquire all of the outstanding shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), including the company's Global Networks segment. This values the overall enterprise value of the deal at $108.4 billion

Paramount “today announced it has commenced an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) for $30.00 per share in cash. Paramount's proposed transaction is for the entirety of WBD, including the Global Networks segment,” said the company in an official statement.

Paramount's $108.4 billion bid details

Mint reported earlier that Netflix has offered WBD a $72 billion deal for the acquisition of the iconic US-based film studio and its streaming service HBO Max.

