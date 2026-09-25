Paramount+ is going the YouTube, TikTok and Netflix way: What David Ellison is changing before WBD takeover

Paramount+ is preparing a string of new features as Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison looks to boost engagement and revenue ahead of the company’s planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), according to Business Insider.

For example, it plans to add a free tier, micro-dramas, and new interactive ad formats. Paramount is also considering adding comments in its TikTok-style feed and using artificial intelligence to help clip videos, the report said, citing an internal streaming initiatives document.

The changes show how Ellison is using tech to make Paramount more like Netflix and YouTube, which dominate TV viewership charts

Several projects linked to the free tier are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. However, no launch dates have been confirmed yet.

Paramount+ launched short vertical videos in April and is also planning to add more video podcast segments to increase engagement on mobile devices and during the day.

Free tier to push users towards paid plans Under the proposed free tier, users would have to register with their email addresses. The company would then use the free service to encourage them to move to paid subscriptions after a certain number of episodes or a specified period.

The changes come as Paramount+ looks to address subscriber engagement. Nearly 6% of its subscribers cancelled in August, according to Antenna data cited by Business Insider. More than a third of Paramount+ users were also classified as light viewers in June.

Paramount’s WBD deal clears major legal hurdle Paramount Skydance said on Thursday it has launched a syndication for a proposed $7.5 billion senior secured term loan, part of a broader financing package to fund its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery.

The loan launch comes days after Paramount settled litigation with a California-led group of states and the Writers Guild of America over its $110 billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery, clearing final domestic hurdles for an acquisition that could reshape Hollywood.

Under the settlement with the California-led group, Paramount agreed to comply with temporary film quotas and establish a news oversight committee, thereby avoiding a forced divestment of cable assets, including CNN, or its valuable film franchises.

While Warner Bros Discovery shareholders welcomed the settlement, opponents of the merger criticised the deal, arguing that it could hurt jobs in Hollywood.

As part of the settlement with the states, Paramount committed to increasing film production in the US, including spending at least an additional USD 300 million annually on domestic production and meeting US theatrical release quotas for five years.