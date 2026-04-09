Paramount President Jeff Shell resigns amid insider leak lawsuit — his second controversial exit in 3 years

Jeff Shell will exit as president of Paramount Skydance Corp. after a high-stakes gambler filed a lawsuit against Shell, accusing him of leaking inside information about the media and entertainment conglomerate's business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

This is not the first time Shell has been entangled in a controversy. In fact, this marks the second time in three years that he has stepped down from a leadership role. Earlier, in 2023, he was forced to resign from his position leading Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal business following a separate controversy.

Shell's affair controversy Shell was fired from his previous company after he acknowledged an inappropriate relationship with a reporter in the news division.

He took some time off, came clean to his family and quickly found himself back in the executive suite. Shell was later brought into Paramount Global by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Ellison, less than two years after he was fired from NBCUniversal.

Latest lawsuit against the executive Shell and Paramount are being sued by RJ Cipriani, a Santa Monica, California-based high-stakes gambler and self-described “fixer” who claims that he operates behind the scenes, placing stories and managing media narratives for powerful clients, according to The New York Post.

Cipriani has filed a $150 million lawsuit, alleging that Shell failed to deliver on a promise to develop a TV show honouring his late mother in exchange for public-relations services, Bloomberg reported.

The suit, filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court, also alleged that the executive provided Cipriani with material nonpublic or sensitive information about Paramount’s business, including that it was overpaying for Warner Bros and details of the negotiation process for a $7.7 billion TV contract the company signed with Ultimate Fighting Championship in August last year, the agency report said.

Shell's role in Paramount-Netflix deal Shell, who served as the No 2 executive under Ellison, played a key role in finalizing Paramount’s merger with Skydance Media last year. He was also instrumental in Paramount’s victory over Netflix Inc in a bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery Inc, with Paramount agreeing to pay $110 billion for its film and television rival in February.

The deal, with an equity value of $81 billion, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, Reuters reported earlier. The merger would create a media powerhouse, combining major studios and networks such as CNN and CBS to compete more aggressively with one another.

Shell had served as an executive at RedBird Capital Partners, which provided financial backing for both the Paramount-Skydance merger and Paramount’s Warner Bros high-stakes bidding war.