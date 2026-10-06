Paramount Skydance completes $110 billion Warner Bros Discovery deal: David Ellison takes control of new Hollywood giant

Paramount Skydance on Tuesday (October 6) completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, creating one of the world's largest entertainment companies and giving Skydance CEO David Ellison control over a vast portfolio of Hollywood studios, television networks and streaming businesses.

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The deal brings together some of the entertainment industry's biggest names, including Paramount, Warner Bros, HBO Max, CBS, CNN and DC Studios, along with franchises such as Mission: Impossible and Harry Potter.

Shares of the newly combined company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SKYD" on Tuesday.

Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery deal closes The completion of the transaction follows settlements with a coalition of US states and a Hollywood writers union, removing the major legal obstacles that had threatened to delay the merger.

The deal comes at a difficult time for traditional media companies. Hollywood is grappling with declining cable-TV subscriptions, the high cost of competing for streaming audiences and continuing pressure from unions over employment and the rights of creative workers.

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The combined company will have a presence across virtually every major part of the entertainment business, spanning theatrical films, television production, streaming, news and cable networks.

Ellison said last week that the Skydance name was selected to preserve the separate identities of Paramount and Warner Bros studios rather than placing the two iconic brands under a completely new name.

From Skydance studio to Hollywood powerhouse The transformation marks a remarkable rise for Skydance, which was founded in 2010 by David Ellison, the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

In just 16 years, the company has evolved from an independent studio and financing partner into the centre of one of Hollywood's biggest corporate transactions.

Skydance established itself as a major force through its work with Paramount, including backing and producing the blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

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The Warner Bros Discovery acquisition now gives Ellison control over an entertainment portfolio that includes some of the world's most valuable film, television and streaming properties.

Kreiz, Ellison to steer integration Ellison has appointed Ynon Kreiz, the former CEO of Mattel, as Skydance co-CEO. Kreiz will oversee day-to-day operations and the integration of the two companies, while Ellison will focus on creative direction and overall strategy.

The leadership structure reflects the scale of the task ahead as the new entertainment giant attempts to combine two large and complex media businesses.

Meanwhile, CNN chief Mark Thompson and CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss are expected to remain in their respective leadership positions under the new company.

(With Reuters inputs)