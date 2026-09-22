Paramount’s $110 billion Warner Bros deal nears finish line: What happens to $49 billion debt?

Bankers are reaching out to investors ahead of the sale of $49 billion in financing backing Paramount Skydance Corp.’s takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., after the company settled a series of lawsuits that had held up the $110 billion acquisition.

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Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and Apollo Global Management Inc. underwrote one of the largest buyout debt packages on record earlier this year to fund the takeover, and lined up significant investor demand before the deal ground to a halt amid the threat of legal proceedings. With the takeover now cleared to close, bankers plan to start selling the debt in coming weeks, said people familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity.

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The package includes about $30 billion of investment-grade bonds, $7.5 billion of investment-grade loans and roughly $12 billion of second-lien bonds, targeting a wider range of dollar and euro investors than is typical for a leveraged buyout. Borrowers rarely sell a combination of high grade and junk debt.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of Paramount's $110 billion acquisition deal with Warner Bros. Discovery? ⌵ The deal signifies a major consolidation in the entertainment industry, allowing Paramount to control two of Hollywood's largest studios and key streaming services, enhancing its competitive position in the market. 2 How will the $49 billion debt be managed in the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition? ⌵ The $49 billion debt package includes various forms of bonds and loans, structured to protect Paramount from financial strain if borrowing costs rise, thereby ensuring lenders face higher risks. 3 Why was there a significant delay in the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger? ⌵ The merger faced delays due to lawsuits from states challenging the acquisition, which were settled just before the deal's finalization, allowing it to proceed. 4 What implications do the lawsuit settlements have for Paramount's production commitments? ⌵ As part of the settlements, Paramount agreed to spend an additional $1.5 billion on U.S. film productions over five years, ensuring increased investment in domestic content. 5 How is Paramount's management addressing potential risks associated with rising borrowing costs? ⌵ Paramount's financing includes no caps on interest rates, allowing lenders to adjust costs based on market conditions, which helps mitigate risks of unsustainable debt levels.

The debt was structured to leave Paramount on the hook, rather than its lenders, if borrowing costs rise. That should prevent a repeat of the hit banks took on so-called hung loans in 2022. Back then, a sharp rise in interest rates meant Wall Street lenders struggled to sell down the debt they’d underwritten, forcing them to hold it on their balance sheets, often at a huge loss.

The financing on the Paramount deal, however, comes with no caps on the interest rate, letting lenders raise the cost to the company if the market deteriorates, which it has done since the deal was underwritten. Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have since raised rates, and corporate credit spreads have widened.

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Representatives for Warner Bros., Paramount, Apollo, Bank of America and Citigroup didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The expectation is that the deal will sell down quickly once it’s launched, the people said. The package will be sold using financial metrics from earlier in the year, meaning the financing needs to come to market before those numbers go out of date, they added.

Merger Approved Regulators in nearly 70 jurisdictions have already approved the merger, and the Federal Communications Commission and other federal agencies signed off on an extraordinary level of foreign financing, making it likely the acquisition can close very soon.

The acquisition means Paramount will control two of Hollywood’s biggest studios, two major subscription streaming services and dozens of TV channels ranging from CBS to HBO.

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Paramount had targeted a closing date in the third quarter, and had promised late fees of $7 million a day to be paid to Warner Bros. if the merger wasn’t finalized by the end of this month.

Bankers will consider launching the debt sale prior to the deal’s close. If that can’t be organized in time, the banks will provide the debt and Paramount will pay them the interest until they sell it on from there, the people said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.