Paramount-Warner merger: California and 11 states could settle lawsuit blocking $110 billion acquisition — Report

Paramount's proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is facing a major legal challenge from California and 11 other states, which argue that the merger could reduce competition in the US movie and television industry. Settlement talks have now advanced, with independent monitoring of CNN and commitments on theatrical releases among the terms under discussion, according to Reuters.

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A settlement could be reached as soon as this weekend, Reuters citted sources familiar with the matter, although negotiations remain ongoing.

The states' lawsuit is one of the final hurdles to Paramount's plan to combine two of Hollywood's biggest entertainment companies and build a larger rival to Netflix and Disney.

Why are California and 11 states challenging the deal? The states sued in July after regulators in the Trump administration cleared the proposed acquisition.

According to Reuters, the states argue that combining Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery would create a media company with significant market power and could give it greater ability to raise prices for movies and television content.

The proposed merger would bring together a large collection of entertainment assets, including CNN, HBO, Warner Bros. film properties, "Harry Potter", "The Daily Show" and NFL football rights.

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The lawsuit therefore represents an important antitrust test for Paramount's plan to consolidate the businesses.

What is Paramount trying to offer in a settlement? Paramount has been discussing commitments that could address some of the states' concerns, Reuters reported.

Among the terms under discussion are:

Independent monitoring of CNN's content

A commitment regarding the number of theatrical releases

Increased production of television shows

Other possible remedies to address competition concerns

Paramount CEO David Ellison has previously pledged that the combined film studios would release 30 movies a year in theatres.

However, the exact terms of any potential settlement have not been publicly disclosed.

Why does California want structural remedies? One of the key differences in the negotiations concerns the type of commitments Paramount should make.

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California Attorney General Rob Bonta has said that structural remedies, such as selling parts of a business, are more effective than behavioural commitments that require a company to promise how it will operate after a merger.

Reuters reported that Bonta has indicated that a sale of some intellectual property could potentially be part of a settlement.

That could be significant because Warner Bros. owns major franchises including DC Comics, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Whether any of these assets would actually be sold remains unclear.

Why is CNN part of the discussions? CNN is one of the most politically sensitive assets that would move under Paramount ownership if the deal closes.

Reuters reported that independent content monitoring of CNN is among the settlement terms being discussed.

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Lawmakers have criticised Ellison over allegations that Paramount-owned CBS News tailored coverage to favour President Donald Trump. Critics have subsequently raised concerns about how CNN would operate under Paramount.

The proposed independent monitoring could therefore become a safeguard concerning CNN's content after the acquisition, although the details of such a system have not been disclosed.

What does Paramount want from the merger? Ellison has staked Paramount's future on combining the two companies, describing consolidation as necessary as Hollywood faces a prolonged erosion of its traditional business model.

The merger would give Paramount a much larger collection of film, television, news and sports properties and potentially strengthen its position against streaming and entertainment giants such as Netflix and Disney.

For Paramount, completing the transaction would also avoid the uncertainty and costs associated with a prolonged legal battle.

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Why is the $7 million-a-day fee important? There is a financial deadline adding pressure to the negotiations.

Paramount is required to pay Warner Bros. shareholders a $7 million-a-day ticking fee for every day after September 30 until the transaction closes.

The payment was designed to demonstrate Paramount's confidence in completing the acquisition and compensate Warner shareholders for delays.

A settlement that allows the deal to proceed could therefore help Paramount avoid accumulating millions of dollars in additional fees.

Is the states' lawsuit the only legal challenge? No.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has separately sued to block the transaction.

The union argues that the merger could reduce writers' pay and worsen working conditions for film and television writers.

It was not immediately clear whether the WGA is participating in the settlement discussions between Paramount and the states.

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This means that even if Paramount reaches an agreement with California and the other states, other legal issues surrounding the acquisition could remain.

What happens if Paramount and the states reach a deal? A settlement would potentially remove one of the major legal obstacles to the acquisition, but its precise impact would depend on the conditions agreed upon.

The states could require Paramount to make specific commitments or divest certain assets to address their competition concerns.

For now, the negotiations remain confidential. A spokesperson for the California Department of Justice told Reuters: "We cannot confirm or deny whether settlement talks are occurring or their alleged substance."

Paramount also declined to comment, Reuters stated.

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