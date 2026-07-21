US judge grants temporary restraining order against Paramount–Warner $81 billion megamerger

A US federal judge has temporarily blocked Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery from completing their proposed $81 billion merger, handing a legal victory to a coalition of 12 states that argue the deal would harm competition in the entertainment industry.

The temporary order gives the court time to consider whether the merger should be blocked altogether while legal proceedings continue.

Here's what the dispute is about.

Why has the merger been paused? US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín on Monday (July 20) granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery from completing the transaction for at least 14 days.

The order came after 12 US states led by California asked the court to stop the companies from closing the deal before judges had an opportunity to examine their antitrust lawsuit.

The pause could be extended to 28 days, with a hearing on a preliminary injunction scheduled for August 3.

Why are states trying to block the deal? California and 11 other states argue that the merger would significantly reduce competition in the US media and entertainment industry.

In addition to California, the lawsuit has been joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington.

According to the lawsuit, combining Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery would:

-Reduce competition among major Hollywood studios.

-Leave consumers with fewer entertainment choices.

-Increase market concentration in film, television and streaming.

-Potentially lead to higher prices and less innovation.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta described Monday's ruling as: "A critical first win in our case to ensure this megamerger never sees the light of day."

He argued that excessive corporate concentration often results in "fewer opportunities" and "worse products and services" for consumers.

What would the combined company own? If approved, the merger would unite two of Hollywood's remaining legacy studios under one company.

The combined portfolio would include:

Warner Bros. Discovery

HBO Max

CNN

Warner Bros. Pictures

DC Studios

Harry Potter franchise

Paramount Global

CBS

Paramount+

Paramount Pictures

Top Gun franchise

Nickelodeon

MTV

Comedy Central

The deal would create one of the world's largest entertainment companies spanning film, television, streaming, sports and news.

What is Paramount's response? Paramount has vowed to fight the lawsuit.

The company previously called the states' complaint: "Wrong on both the facts and the law."

It argues that the merger would strengthen its ability to compete against larger global rivals and benefit consumers through greater scale.

Paramount has also pointed out that the transaction has already received regulatory approval in other jurisdictions, including from the Trump administration.

The company had not yet commented on Monday's court order.

Why is September 30 important? The companies had hoped to complete the merger within weeks.

Ahead of Monday's ruling, Paramount and Warner sought to fast-track court proceedings so any appeal could be completed before that deadline.

The states opposed the request, arguing that Paramount voluntarily accepted that financial risk and that the court should not rush the antitrust case.

How big is the merger? Although commonly described as an $81 billion deal, the transaction is worth nearly $111 billion when Paramount's debt is included.

That makes it one of the largest media mergers proposed in recent years.

The temporary restraining order prevents Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery from completing the merger while the court reviews the states' request for a preliminary injunction.

Key upcoming milestones include:

-At least 14-day pause on closing the merger.

-Possible extension of the order to 28 days.

-August 3 hearing on whether a preliminary injunction should block the deal while litigation proceeds.

-A broader antitrust trial could follow if the injunction is granted.

Apart from the coalition of 12 states, the proposed merger also faces legal challenges from other groups, including the Writers Guild of America, adding further uncertainty to one of the entertainment industry's biggest consolidation plans.

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