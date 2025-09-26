Paras Defence secures $3.8 million international order from Elbit Security Systems

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited ("PARAS") has made a substantial advancement in its international business strategy by securing a contract with Elbit Security Systems Limited, an Israel-based company known for its expertise in defense technologies. The order, valued at approximately $3.8 million (Rs. 34 crore), focuses on the supply of advanced Electro-Optics, a critical component in modern defense systems, it said in a stock exchange filing on 26 September, Friday.

After touching an intraday high of ₹721 apiece, the shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies pared some gains. At 11:40AM, the scrip traded at ₹707, down 0.53% from its previous close on the BSE, while the Benchmark Sensex declined 441.88 points or 0.54 % to 80,717.80.

The anticipated revenue from this contract will contribute to the company’s top line in the upcoming financial periods.

The strategic win with Elbit not only strengthens Paras Defence's portfolio but also positions the company favorably within the competitive landscape of the global defense market.

Execution timeline The execution timeline from February 2026 to November 2026 allows the company to allocate resources effectively, ensuring operational efficiency and timely delivery. The successful execution of this order is expected to bolster the company’s financial performance.

It is noteworthy that the order does not involve any related party transactions, a detail that underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

Earlier in August, Paras Defence had received a ₹45 crore order from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) to supply Signal and Data Processing Systems and Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products, with a focus on advanced technology solutions such as electro-optics for both domestic and international markets.