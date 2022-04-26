Paras Healthcare launches multi-specialty hospital in Ranchi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paras HEC Hospital, built under a public-private partnership between Paras Healthcare and Heavy Engineering Corporation, has started operations with 170 beds along with 40 ICU beds and five operation theatre
Paras Healthcare has launched a multi-speciality hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand that has been built under a public-private partnership between the company and Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC).
Paras HEC Hospital has started operations with 170 beds along with 40 ICU beds and five operation theatres. The capacity will be increased to 300 beds, 100 ICU beds and seven operation theatres in the coming days.
Dr Dharminder Nagar, managing director of Paras Healthcare said, “In the near future, we are also planning to include a super speciality block for cancer care and treatment as well as liver and kidney transplant facilities. We are in the process of including academic programmes like diploma, fellowship and DNB in major clinical specialties. The new hospital in Jharkhand will also be empanelled with all TPAs, major corporations and the Ayushman Bharat Yojna."
The hospital will offer OPD, IPD services, day care services and 24 hours trauma & emergency response.
The hospital started with basic medical facility in October 2019 but was soon taken over by the district administration as a covid-19 centre during the first wave. The facility was upgraded during the post-covid period and is now ready to begin operations in a full-fledged manner, said the hospital in a release.
“After starting a Super Speciality Hospital at Gurgaon in the year 2006, we steadily expanded our services into Patna, Darbhanga, Udaipur, Panchkula and now Ranchi reinstating our mission of providing affordable, accessible, quality healthcare to underserved areas," Dr Nagar added.
In the near future, Paras Healthcare is also expected to expand in cities like Ludhiana, Meerut, Jammu and Kanpur, said the hospital in a statement.